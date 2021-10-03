Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL) Short Interest Update

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,260,000 shares, a decrease of 47.6% from the August 31st total of 4,310,000 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Shares of SUNL stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.05. 980,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 872,538. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.34. Sunlight Financial has a fifty-two week low of $5.02 and a fifty-two week high of $16.66.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SUNL. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Sunlight Financial from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sunlight Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 21st. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Sunlight Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc, formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.

