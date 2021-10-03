Surge Components, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPRS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Surge Components, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPRS) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Surge Components stock remained flat at $$2.55 during trading on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.79 and its 200-day moving average is $2.78. Surge Components has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $3.57.

Surge Components (OTCMKTS:SPRS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.59 million for the quarter. Surge Components had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 5.05%.

Surge Components, Inc engages in the distribution of electronic products and components. It offers capacitors, discrete semiconductors, and switches. The company was founded on November 24, 1981 and is headquartered in Deer Park, NY.

