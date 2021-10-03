Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Sells 14,453 Shares of SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC trimmed its stake in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,453 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in SiriusPoint were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in SiriusPoint in the first quarter worth approximately $9,108,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SiriusPoint in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in SiriusPoint by 29.6% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 9,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in SiriusPoint in the first quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint during the first quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

SPNT opened at $9.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.17. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a 12-month low of $6.77 and a 12-month high of $11.50.

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. SiriusPoint had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 24.30%. The firm had revenue of $561.50 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet lowered SiriusPoint from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

SiriusPoint Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. The insurance lines include: Accident and Health, Environmental, Property, Energy, Workers’ Compensation, and Aviation and Space. The reinsurance lines include: Marine and Energy, Casualty, Aviation and Space, and Credit and Bond.

