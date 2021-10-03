Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Short Interest Down 70.6% in September

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 70.6% from the August 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Suzuki Motor stock traded down $2.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $175.52. 6,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,376. Suzuki Motor has a 52 week low of $146.10 and a 52 week high of $225.38. The firm has a market cap of $21.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $3.56. Suzuki Motor had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. Research analysts forecast that Suzuki Motor will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Suzuki Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

About Suzuki Motor

Suzuki Motor Corp. engages in the research, development, design, manufacture, sale, and distribution of motorcycles, passenger cars, commercial vehicles and special machines. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles, Automobiles and Special Machines. The Motorcycles segment produces and merchandises motorcycles and all terrain vehicles.

