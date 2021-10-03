Swiss National Bank Acquires New Position in Score Media and Gaming Inc. (NYSE:SCR)

Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Score Media and Gaming Inc. (NYSE:SCR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 36,700 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Score Media and Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Score Media and Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at about $176,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in Score Media and Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Score Media and Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at about $291,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Score Media and Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at about $292,000. 8.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SCR stock opened at $35.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 11.89 and a current ratio of 11.89. Score Media and Gaming Inc. has a one year low of $12.95 and a one year high of $43.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion and a P/E ratio of -34.61.

Score Media and Gaming (NYSE:SCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The healthcare company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.51). Score Media and Gaming had a negative return on equity of 94.31% and a negative net margin of 350.92%. The company had revenue of $5.19 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Score Media and Gaming Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SCR shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Score Media and Gaming from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Score Media and Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Score Media and Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

About Score Media and Gaming

Score Media & Gaming, Inc engages in the development of mobile sports applications. Its media app theScore delivers personalized live scores, news, statistics, and betting information from teams, leagues, and players. The company’s sports betting app theScore Bet delivers an immersive and holistic mobile sports betting experience.

