Swiss National Bank Buys New Stake in Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX)

Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 23,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Silverback Therapeutics by 26.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Silverback Therapeutics by 48.2% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Silverback Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $225,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Silverback Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $12,548,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Silverback Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $8,962,000. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

SBTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silverback Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Silverback Therapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Silverback Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silverback Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.20.

SBTX stock opened at $11.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.87 million and a P/E ratio of -1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.98. Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.86 and a 52 week high of $63.41.

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.16). On average, equities research analysts expect that Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Silverback Therapeutics Profile

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

