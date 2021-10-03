Swiss National Bank Lowers Stake in TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) by 26.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,206 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in TORM were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of TORM by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,646 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TORM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in TORM by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 23,893 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in TORM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,583,000. 77.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRMD stock opened at $7.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. TORM plc has a 52 week low of $6.35 and a 52 week high of $10.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $590.45 million, a PE ratio of -10.32 and a beta of -366.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.65.

TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $150.80 million for the quarter. TORM had a negative net margin of 10.78% and a negative return on equity of 5.69%.

About TORM

TORM Plc engages in the ownership and operation of product tankers. The firm transports refined oil products such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha and gas oil, and occasionally dirty petroleum products, such as fuel oil. The company was founded by Ditlev E. Torm and Christian Schmiegelow in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

