Swiss National Bank Purchases 7,800 Shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.17% of Neoleukin Therapeutics worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NLTX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 1,091.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 338,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after acquiring an additional 310,107 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 9.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,308,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,109,000 after purchasing an additional 112,875 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 1,024.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 88,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 80,190 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $860,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 13.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 537,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,613,000 after purchasing an additional 61,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 9th.

In other news, CEO Jonathan G. Drachman bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.11 per share, with a total value of $611,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,348,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,350,471.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NLTX opened at $7.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $308.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.28 and a 200 day moving average of $9.54. Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.95 and a 12 month high of $17.95.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Company Profile

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which computational methods to design de novo protein therapeutics. The firm address significant medical needs in oncology, inflammation, and autoimmunity. Its lead product candidate, NL-201, is a combined IL-2 and IL-15 agonist designed to eliminate alpha receptor binding.

