Swiss National Bank Sells 17,400 Shares of Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Quotient were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTNT. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Quotient by 10.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,481,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,852,000 after purchasing an additional 597,154 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Quotient by 11.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,653,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,805,000 after purchasing an additional 583,983 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Quotient by 9.2% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,509,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,955,000 after purchasing an additional 550,078 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Quotient by 28.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,432,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,951,000 after purchasing an additional 545,157 shares during the period. Finally, DCF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Quotient in the first quarter valued at approximately $484,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Quotient stock opened at $2.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.58. The company has a market cap of $276.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.75. Quotient Limited has a 1 year low of $2.32 and a 1 year high of $7.59.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. Quotient had a negative net margin of 246.74% and a negative return on equity of 6,699.81%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Quotient Limited will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quotient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Quotient from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Quotient Ltd. is a commercial-stage diagnostics company, which provides immunohematology products to hospitals and blood banks. Its products and services include MOSAIQ and ALBA. The firm develops, manufactures, and sells conventional reagent products to equipment manufacturers. It engages in transfusion diagnostics, which focuses on blood grouping and serological disease screening.

