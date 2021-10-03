SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Price Target Raised to $150.00

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SYNNEX presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $127.38.

Shares of SYNNEX stock opened at $106.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.23. SYNNEX has a 52-week low of $52.65 and a 52-week high of $130.93.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. Analysts predict that SYNNEX will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 5.85%.

In related news, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total transaction of $164,559.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 129,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,324,406.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dwight Steffensen sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.78, for a total transaction of $34,134.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,836 shares of company stock worth $1,925,572. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in SYNNEX by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,048,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $492,996,000 after purchasing an additional 73,762 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SYNNEX by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,651,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $419,361,000 after purchasing an additional 271,560 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in SYNNEX by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,395,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $413,390,000 after purchasing an additional 293,290 shares during the period. Abrams Bison Investments LLC lifted its position in SYNNEX by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC now owns 2,400,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,616,000 after purchasing an additional 310,000 shares during the period. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its position in SYNNEX by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,134,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,300,000 after purchasing an additional 54,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

