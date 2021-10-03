Systematic Alpha Investments LLC Acquires New Position in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Stride during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stride in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stride in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Stride by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stride in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LRN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Stride in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

NYSE:LRN opened at $35.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.18. Stride, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.39 and a fifty-two week high of $37.21.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $397.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.79 million. Stride had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Stride, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stride Company Profile

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which offers proprietary and third party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name. The company was founded by Ronald J.

