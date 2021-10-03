Systematic Alpha Investments LLC Buys 915 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 225.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total value of $96,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Steven Sloan purchased 2,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $169.87 per share, with a total value of $500,437.02. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 291,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,477,015.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 4,686 shares of company stock valued at $800,475 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

GPN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Global Payments from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Global Payments from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $219.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.35.

Shares of GPN stock opened at $159.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.33 and a twelve month high of $220.81. The company has a market cap of $46.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.56.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 10.83%. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This is an increase from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.64%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

