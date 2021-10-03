Systematic Alpha Investments LLC Has $613,000 Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC grew its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,337 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PAYC. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 2.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,068 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 3.5% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 94,144 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,839,000 after buying an additional 3,197 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 4.2% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,173 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 79.7% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 93,865 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,736,000 after buying an additional 3,285 shares during the period. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on PAYC. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $420.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paycom Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $438.06.

In other Paycom Software news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.26, for a total transaction of $7,745,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 3,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.24, for a total transaction of $1,134,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 27,200 shares of company stock valued at $10,829,875. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PAYC opened at $505.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $469.03 and a 200-day moving average of $398.72. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $302.44 and a 1 year high of $515.52.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $242.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.23 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 23.72%. As a group, analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.