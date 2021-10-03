Systematic Alpha Investments LLC Purchases 720 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 80.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,620 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 123.7% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 4.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 125,911 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,095,000 after acquiring an additional 5,216 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 4.3% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 106.6% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.52.

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total value of $1,335,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

LH opened at $279.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $26.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $298.01 and its 200 day moving average is $276.91. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $183.41 and a 12-month high of $309.60.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 35.18%. As a group, analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 23.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

