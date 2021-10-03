TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Shares Down 7.7%

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK)’s stock price traded down 7.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $60.66 and last traded at $61.27. 22,191 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 692,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.37.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on TaskUs in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TaskUs in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. William Blair assumed coverage on TaskUs in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on TaskUs in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on TaskUs in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.63.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $180.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that TaskUs, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cat Rock Capital Management LP bought a new stake in TaskUs during the second quarter worth about $88,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in TaskUs in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in TaskUs in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TaskUs in the second quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in TaskUs in the second quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.97% of the company’s stock.

About TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK)

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

