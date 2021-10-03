TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Shares Down 7.7%

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK)’s stock price traded down 7.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $60.66 and last traded at $61.27. 22,191 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 692,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.37.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on TaskUs in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TaskUs in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. William Blair assumed coverage on TaskUs in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on TaskUs in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on TaskUs in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.88.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.63.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cat Rock Capital Management LP bought a new stake in TaskUs during the second quarter worth about $88,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in TaskUs in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in TaskUs in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TaskUs in the second quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in TaskUs in the second quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.97% of the company’s stock.
About TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK)
TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.
