TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 75.4% from the August 31st total of 5,700 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 665,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in TAT Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TAT Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of TAT Technologies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. 5.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded TAT Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

NASDAQ TATT opened at $5.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 3.29. TAT Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.11 and a 1 year high of $10.44.

TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. TAT Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a negative return on equity of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $21.59 million for the quarter.

About TAT Technologies

TAT Technologies Ltd. provides a variety of services and products to the commercial and military aerospace and ground defense industries. It operates through the following business segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions & Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul Services (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components & OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.

