Ted Baker (LON:TED) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $151.71

Ted Baker Plc (LON:TED)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 151.71 ($1.98) and traded as low as GBX 135.80 ($1.77). Ted Baker shares last traded at GBX 141.60 ($1.85), with a volume of 571,686 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TED shares. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.94) price target on shares of Ted Baker in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Shore Capital reiterated a “no recommendation” rating on shares of Ted Baker in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Get Ted Baker alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £261.41 million and a PE ratio of -2.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 149.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 151.88.

Ted Baker Plc engages in the design, wholesale, and retail of menswear, womenswear, and accessories under the Ted Baker brand in the United States, the United Kingdome, Europe, Canada, and South Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Licensing. It offers various collections, including global, phormal, endurance, accessories, bedding, children's wear, eyewear, footwear, fragrance and skin wear, gifting and stationery, jewelry, lingerie and sleepwear, luggage, neckwear, rugs, suiting, technical accessories, tiles, and watches.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Ted Baker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ted Baker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.