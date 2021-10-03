Teijin Limited (OTCMKTS:TINLY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Teijin Limited (OTCMKTS:TINLY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 73.7% from the August 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teijin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Get Teijin alerts:

OTCMKTS TINLY traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $13.69. 144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,273. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.47. Teijin has a 12 month low of $13.69 and a 12 month high of $19.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.68 and a 200-day moving average of $15.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Teijin Ltd. engages in the management of its group companies that are involved in the environment and energy, safety and protection, information and electronics, transportation, and healthcare businesses. It operates through the following segments: Materials, Healthcare, and Others. The Materials segment handles the manufacture and sale of polyester, aramid, and carbon fiber products as well as plastic and resin products from polycarbonate resin and polyester film.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Teijin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teijin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.