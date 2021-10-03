Telkom SA SOC Limited (OTCMKTS:TLKGY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in September

Telkom SA SOC Limited (OTCMKTS:TLKGY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Shares of TLKGY remained flat at $$12.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.78. Telkom SA SOC has a 12 month low of $6.05 and a 12 month high of $14.60.
Telkom SA SOC Company Profile
