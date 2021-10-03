Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.86.

TME has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. HSBC downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 77.9% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 190,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after buying an additional 83,500 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 32.4% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 56,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 13,810 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd boosted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 1,994,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,880,000 after purchasing an additional 394,408 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,641,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068,589 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TME opened at $7.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.88. The company has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.01. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.82 and a fifty-two week high of $32.25.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 12.83%. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

