Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 25.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Terex were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Terex by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,100,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $373,199,000 after purchasing an additional 381,802 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Terex by 10.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,155,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,240,000 after purchasing an additional 112,697 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Terex by 10.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 932,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,965,000 after purchasing an additional 84,825 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Terex by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 747,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,427,000 after purchasing an additional 11,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Terex by 55.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 601,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,725,000 after purchasing an additional 214,968 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TEX opened at $43.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.11. Terex Co. has a 1 year low of $19.68 and a 1 year high of $55.60.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.12 million. Terex had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 3.98%. On average, analysts predict that Terex Co. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 369.23%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TEX. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Terex from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Terex from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Terex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Terex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Terex from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.06.

In other Terex news, VP Amy George sold 4,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $262,945.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 98,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,756.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Terex

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

