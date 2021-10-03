Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) Shares Purchased by Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its position in shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,877,061 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,288 shares during the period. Terminix Global accounts for approximately 1.5% of Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C owned 7.12% of Terminix Global worth $423,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in Terminix Global in the first quarter valued at $41,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Terminix Global by 23.6% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Terminix Global in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Terminix Global in the first quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Terminix Global in the first quarter valued at $115,000.

Shares of TMX stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,875,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,159. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.97 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.77.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $560.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.90 million. Terminix Global had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 6.68%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brett Ponton bought 5,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.66 per share, with a total value of $249,210.12. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,982 shares in the company, valued at $249,210.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Terminix Global from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Terminix Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Terminix Global from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.40.

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.

