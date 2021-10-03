Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Shares Sold by AGF Investments America Inc.

AGF Investments America Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 8.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 101,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,854 shares during the quarter. Tetra Tech accounts for approximately 2.9% of AGF Investments America Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. AGF Investments America Inc.’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $12,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 2.4% during the second quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 4,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 0.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $151.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.30 and a fifty-two week high of $154.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.76. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 42.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.82.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $638.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.30 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.54%.

In related news, Director Patrick C. Haden sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.88, for a total value of $798,552.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,834.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bernard Teufele sold 860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total transaction of $119,041.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,066 shares of company stock valued at $2,395,443 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG); Commercial and International Services Group (CIG); and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK).

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.