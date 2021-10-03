TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TG Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer and other underserved therapeutic needs. The Company is focused on the development of a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various B-cell proliferative disorders including lymphoma, leukemia, and auto-immune diseases. TG Therapeutics, Inc., formerly known as Manhattan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in New York. “

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on TG Therapeutics from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.25.

Shares of TGTX stock opened at $33.71 on Wednesday. TG Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $21.06 and a twelve month high of $56.74. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.15.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.11). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 90.75% and a negative net margin of 14,271.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 million. On average, analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in TG Therapeutics by 0.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 15.4% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 94.0% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 2.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 8.3% in the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 6,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 67.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

