Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY) Rating Increased to Hold at DNB Markets

Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY) was upgraded by investment analysts at DNB Markets from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

TGSGY stock opened at $10.80 on Friday. Tgs Asa has a 52-week low of $9.26 and a 52-week high of $18.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.70.

Tgs Asa Company Profile

TGS ASA engages in the provision of geoscientific data products and services to oil and gas exploration companies. It operates through the following geographical segments: North & South America (NSA), Europe and Russia (EUR), Africal, Middle-East and Asia or Pacific (AMEAP), and Other or Corporate Costs.

