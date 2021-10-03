The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Hits New 1-Year High at $26.92

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.92 and last traded at $26.84, with a volume of 7019 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.45.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.47.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $79.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.98 million. The Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 32.24%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Bradley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $1,222,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,663.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Damian Kozlowski sold 168,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.13, for a total value of $3,906,657.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 866,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,037,773.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 245,603 shares of company stock worth $5,784,182 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The Bancorp by 36.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 429,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,903,000 after buying an additional 114,218 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in The Bancorp by 30.9% during the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 539,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,176,000 after buying an additional 127,207 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its position in The Bancorp by 953.4% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,396,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,168,832 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in The Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $1,513,000. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:TBBK)

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

