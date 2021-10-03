The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Hits New 1-Year High at $26.92

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.92 and last traded at $26.84, with a volume of 7019 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.45.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.47.
In other news, Director Michael J. Bradley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $1,222,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,663.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Damian Kozlowski sold 168,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.13, for a total value of $3,906,657.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 866,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,037,773.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 245,603 shares of company stock worth $5,784,182 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The Bancorp by 36.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 429,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,903,000 after buying an additional 114,218 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in The Bancorp by 30.9% during the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 539,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,176,000 after buying an additional 127,207 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its position in The Bancorp by 953.4% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,396,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,168,832 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in The Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $1,513,000. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:TBBK)
The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.
