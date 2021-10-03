The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) Short Interest Update

The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a growth of 157.1% from the August 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

The Cushing Renaissance Fund stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.92. The stock had a trading volume of 9,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,530. The Cushing Renaissance Fund has a 12 month low of $26.07 and a 12 month high of $50.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.31.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2132 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 23.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,980 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 9,458 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 784.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 52,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 46,274 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 10.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,148 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 2.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,917 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 2.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 36,524 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter.

About The Cushing Renaissance Fund

The Cushing Renaissance Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.

