The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €66.00 Price Target for Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DPW. Morgan Stanley set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €77.18 ($90.80) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Post has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €64.19 ($75.52).

DPW opened at €54.13 ($63.68) on Thursday. Deutsche Post has a 1-year low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 1-year high of €41.32 ($48.61). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €58.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €54.59.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

