The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Purchased by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies during the second quarter worth $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies during the second quarter worth about $101,000.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IPG shares. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.45.

In related news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $7,054,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE IPG opened at $37.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.56 and a fifty-two week high of $39.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 34.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.43%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

