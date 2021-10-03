The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Stock Holdings Lowered by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,030 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $4,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 32.4% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 24,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 6,101 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 1.5% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,202,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,082,000 after acquiring an additional 17,605 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,753,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,130,000 after acquiring an additional 24,422 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 1.2% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,024,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,988,000 after acquiring an additional 12,583 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the first quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

Get The Kraft Heinz alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.90.

In related news, insider Marcos Eloi Lima sold 41,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total transaction of $1,527,892.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,982,632.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KHC stock opened at $36.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $44.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.12. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $29.21 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.80.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

The Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.