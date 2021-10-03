The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $14.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The LGL Group, Inc. operates through its principal subsidiary M-tron Industries, Inc. which designs and manufactures customized electronic components used primarily to control the frequency or timing of electronic signals in communications systems. The Company has operations in Orlando, Florida, Yankton, South Dakota, Yantai, China and Noida, India. Its products are used in infrastructure equipment for the telecommunications and network equipment industries, as well as in electronic systems for applications in defense, aerospace, earth-orbiting satellites, medical devices, instrumentation, industrial devices, and global positioning systems. The LGL Group, Inc. is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded The LGL Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of LGL stock opened at $12.91 on Wednesday. The LGL Group has a 1-year low of $8.60 and a 1-year high of $14.50. The firm has a market cap of $68.06 million, a P/E ratio of 117.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in The LGL Group stock. Cove Street Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.61% of the company’s stock.

About The LGL Group

LGL Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design and marketing of industrial and commercial products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers highly-engineered and highly-reliability frequency and spectrum control products.

