The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,961 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,342 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $2,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,169,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,011,000 after purchasing an additional 128,150 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 4,600,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,795,000 after purchasing an additional 42,334 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,856,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,979,000 after purchasing an additional 71,772 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,112,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,130,000 after purchasing an additional 242,293 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,128,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,705,000 after purchasing an additional 19,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. boosted their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMA opened at $47.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of -29.21 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.05 and a 200 day moving average of $46.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a one year low of $33.75 and a one year high of $50.57.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a negative net margin of 6.49% and a positive return on equity of 2.18%.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

