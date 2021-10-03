The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 23,610 Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 408,436 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,610 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $23,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Moelis & Company by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Moelis & Company by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,797 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Moelis & Company by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Moelis & Company by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors increased its position in Moelis & Company by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 29,965 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moelis & Company stock opened at $64.83 on Friday. Moelis & Company has a fifty-two week low of $35.13 and a fifty-two week high of $65.23. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.09.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.36. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 78.25% and a net margin of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $360.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 125.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.47%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Moelis & Company from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Moelis & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.75.

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

