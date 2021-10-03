The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $23.86 Million Holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 590,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 63,426 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 1.76% of Axcelis Technologies worth $23,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 153.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the second quarter worth about $104,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 7.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the first quarter worth about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $176,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell Low sold 3,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total transaction of $167,332.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,596 shares of company stock valued at $2,010,515 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ACLS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ ACLS opened at $47.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 4.83. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.69 and a 52-week high of $52.80.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $147.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.27 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

