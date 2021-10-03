The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Stock Holdings in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 543,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,617 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 2.24% of SMART Global worth $25,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in SMART Global by 2,724.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SMART Global in the second quarter worth $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in SMART Global by 11,904.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SMART Global in the first quarter worth $207,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in SMART Global in the first quarter worth $219,000.

In related news, major shareholder Lake (Offshore) Aiv Gp Silver sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $151,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $315,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 97,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,120,989.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,026,647 shares of company stock worth $152,692,140. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:SGH opened at $45.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.64. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.60 and a 52-week high of $58.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.06 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.02 and its 200 day moving average is $47.77.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 5th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.30. SMART Global had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 0.62%. The company had revenue of $437.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SGH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on SMART Global from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet lowered SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on SMART Global from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on SMART Global from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.43.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Memory Products, Brazil Products and Specialty Compute and Storage Solutions (SCSS).

