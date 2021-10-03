The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 59,427 Shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 417,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,427 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $24,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Arcosa by 4,860.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Arcosa in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Arcosa in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Arcosa in the 2nd quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in Arcosa in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcosa stock opened at $51.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.22. Arcosa, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.14 and a fifty-two week high of $68.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Arcosa had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The firm had revenue of $515.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Arcosa’s payout ratio is currently 8.16%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Arcosa from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Arcosa in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Arcosa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

