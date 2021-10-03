The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Stock Holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 556,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,404 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $25,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VIAC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ViacomCBS by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,189,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164,706 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,745,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,553,000 after buying an additional 866,860 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 138.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,052,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,391,000 after buying an additional 5,842,622 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 4,100.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,607,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,002,000 after buying an additional 6,450,300 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 1st quarter valued at about $254,589,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

VIAC stock opened at $39.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.66. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.99 and a 1 year high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 12.51%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.86%.

VIAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ViacomCBS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.96.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

