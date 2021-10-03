The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 929 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,724 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 929 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Generac were worth $24,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 772.7% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Generac during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Generac alerts:

In related news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,223 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,900,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.53, for a total value of $2,012,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNRC opened at $404.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $426.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $376.87. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $190.10 and a one year high of $466.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.81, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.89.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. Generac had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $919.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.36 million. Analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GNRC has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Generac in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $448.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Generac from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Generac in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $523.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on Generac from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $437.00.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.