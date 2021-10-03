The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Alexandria Capital LLC

Alexandria Capital LLC increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the first quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 18,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the first quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 25,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookmont Capital Management grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the second quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 21,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Erste Group upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Truist raised their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.63.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 207,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.43, for a total value of $29,483,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.22, for a total transaction of $2,904,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,913,518.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 748,024 shares of company stock valued at $106,760,698 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $139.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $338.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.06. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $147.23.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

See Also: 52-week highs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.