TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) will report ($0.10) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for TherapeuticsMD’s earnings. TherapeuticsMD also reported earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD will report full-year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.38). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.07). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TherapeuticsMD.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $23.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.63 million.

TXMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of TherapeuticsMD from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

NASDAQ TXMD opened at $0.74 on Tuesday. TherapeuticsMD has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $2.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.82 and a 200-day moving average of $1.08. The company has a market cap of $312.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.89.

In other TherapeuticsMD news, Director Cooper C. Collins bought 900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.72 per share, with a total value of $648,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul Bisaro bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.79 per share, with a total value of $39,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 196,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,522.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 961,000 shares of company stock valued at $697,070. Corporate insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in TherapeuticsMD by 9.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 125,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 10,765 shares in the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC grew its position in TherapeuticsMD by 18.5% in the second quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 94,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 14,746 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its position in TherapeuticsMD by 21.4% in the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in TherapeuticsMD by 70.3% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 37,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 15,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 16,019 shares during the last quarter. 39.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of products for women. The firm’s technology, SYMBODA, develops advanced hormone therapy pharmaceutical products to enable delivery of bio-identical hormones through a variety of dosage forms and administration routes.

