TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) Position Reduced by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers cut its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,497 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in TherapeuticsMD were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TherapeuticsMD during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 33.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 384,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 96,200 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TherapeuticsMD during the first quarter valued at about $3,685,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 9.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 125,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 10,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 21.4% during the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 39.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Cooper C. Collins purchased 900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.72 per share, for a total transaction of $648,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Darecca sold 93,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.87, for a total value of $81,203.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 961,000 shares of company stock worth $697,070. Insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TXMD opened at $0.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.08. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $2.75.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $23.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TherapeuticsMD, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of TherapeuticsMD from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of products for women. The firm’s technology, SYMBODA, develops advanced hormone therapy pharmaceutical products to enable delivery of bio-identical hormones through a variety of dosage forms and administration routes.

