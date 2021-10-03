TheStreet Upgrades RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) to “B-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

RICK stock opened at $72.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $650.97 million, a PE ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.40 and its 200 day moving average is $67.41. RCI Hospitality has a 12 month low of $18.66 and a 12 month high of $81.65.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.35. RCI Hospitality had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $57.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.05 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that RCI Hospitality will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.37%.

In other news, CFO Bradley Lim Chhay purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.50 per share, with a total value of $25,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,525. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Yura V. Barabash acquired 504 shares of RCI Hospitality stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.22 per share, with a total value of $34,886.88. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,886.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 881 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality in the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in RCI Hospitality during the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 90,233.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,710 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality during the second quarter worth $202,000. 51.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RCI Hospitality Company Profile

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

