Till Capital (OTCMKTS:TILCF) versus Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) Financial Contrast

Till Capital (OTCMKTS:TILCF) and Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.8% of Tiptree shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.5% of Till Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.1% of Tiptree shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Till Capital and Tiptree’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Till Capital $160,000.00 99.69 -$1.56 million N/A N/A Tiptree $810.30 million 0.42 -$29.16 million N/A N/A

Till Capital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tiptree.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Till Capital and Tiptree, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Till Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Tiptree 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Till Capital and Tiptree’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Till Capital N/A -14.84% -4.63% Tiptree 5.91% 13.35% 1.70%

Risk & Volatility

Till Capital has a beta of -0.35, meaning that its share price is 135% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tiptree has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tiptree beats Till Capital on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Till Capital Company Profile

Till Capital Corp. operates as holding company, which engages in the reinsurance business. It also invests in royalties and equity holdings in the resources sector. The company was founded on August 20, 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Tiptree Company Profile

Tiptree, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty insurance and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Mortgage, and Other. The Insurance segment offers specialty insurance, warranty products, and related administration services. The Mortgage segment includes residential mortgage loans which are typically sold to secondary market investors, either servicing released or servicing retained. The Other segment refers to the asset management, mortgage operations of luxury, shipping operations, and other investments. The company was founded on March 19, 2007 is headquartered in New York, NY.

