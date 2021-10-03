Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Titan International (NYSE:TWI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Titan International, Inc. is a leading global manufacturer of off-highway wheels, tires, assemblies, and undercarriage products. The company globally produces a broad range of products to meet the specifications of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers in the agricultural, earthmoving/construction, and consumer markets. “

Shares of NYSE TWI opened at $7.23 on Wednesday. Titan International has a one year low of $2.54 and a one year high of $11.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.77 million, a PE ratio of -23.32 and a beta of 2.54.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.08. Titan International had a positive return on equity of 3.46% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $438.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.15 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Titan International will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Titan International by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,108,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399,121 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Titan International by 108.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,403,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,903,000 after purchasing an additional 731,229 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Titan International by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 817,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,932,000 after purchasing an additional 401,652 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Titan International by 205.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 547,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,640,000 after purchasing an additional 367,909 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Titan International by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 897,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,333,000 after acquiring an additional 327,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

Titan International Company Profile

Titan International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

