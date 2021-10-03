Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK) was down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $19.99 and last traded at $20.03. Approximately 6,339 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,141,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.93.

Several research analysts have weighed in on COOK shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Traeger in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Traeger in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Traeger in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Traeger in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Traeger in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Traeger presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

Get Traeger alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $213.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.02 million. Traeger’s revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Traeger Company Profile (NYSE:COOK)

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Traeger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Traeger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.