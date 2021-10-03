Trans Global Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Trans Global Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,400 shares, a growth of 252.6% from the August 31st total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 401,563,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of TGGI stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. Trans Global Group has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.01.

Trans Global Group Company Profile

Trans Global Group, Inc seeks to enter the cannabis business through its subsidiary Cannabis Consortium, Inc It plans to manufacture and sell cannabis and related products. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Coconut Creek, FL.

