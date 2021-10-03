Trans Global Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Trans Global Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,400 shares, a growth of 252.6% from the August 31st total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 401,563,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of TGGI stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. Trans Global Group has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.01.
Trans Global Group Company Profile
