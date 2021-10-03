TransAlta (TSE:TA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$14.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. CIBC upped their target price on TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial upped their target price on TransAlta to C$13.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransAlta has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$15.25.

Shares of TA opened at C$13.31 on Wednesday. TransAlta has a 52-week low of C$7.85 and a 52-week high of C$13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.17. The firm has a market cap of C$3.61 billion and a PE ratio of -10.51.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$619.00 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that TransAlta will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. This is an increase from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is -13.82%.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

