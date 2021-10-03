TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $774.19 Million

Equities research analysts predict that TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) will announce $774.19 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for TransUnion’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $765.59 million to $781.03 million. TransUnion posted sales of $695.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransUnion will report full-year sales of $3.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.99 billion to $3.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TransUnion.

Get TransUnion alerts:

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. TransUnion had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The company had revenue of $774.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on TRU. Truist increased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.25.

In related news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $149,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David M. Neenan sold 24,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,911,865.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRU. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 11.7% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in TransUnion by 989.1% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in TransUnion during the first quarter worth $316,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in TransUnion by 14.2% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 17,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the first quarter valued at $598,000. Institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRU stock traded up $1.71 on Tuesday, hitting $114.02. 862,569 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,119,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. TransUnion has a one year low of $78.02 and a one year high of $125.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is 13.52%.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TransUnion (TRU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.