Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Shares Acquired by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) by 83.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,400 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.12% of Travel + Leisure worth $5,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

In other Travel + Leisure news, insider Michael Dean Brown purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.10 per share, for a total transaction of $52,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director George Herrera sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $33,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TNL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Travel + Leisure from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

NYSE:TNL opened at $57.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.65 and a beta of 1.93. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 12-month low of $30.02 and a 12-month high of $68.26.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $797.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.04 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 5.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is -127.66%.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL).

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.