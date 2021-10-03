TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) Short Interest Update

TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 72.9% from the August 31st total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TSYHY traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.17. 1,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,717. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.58. TravelSky Technology has a twelve month low of $15.84 and a twelve month high of $27.30.

About TravelSky Technology

TravelSky Technology Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions for aviation and travel industry in the People's Republic of China. It primarily offers aviation information technology (AIT), distribution information technology, accounting, settlement, and clearing services.

