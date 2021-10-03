TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) Short Interest Update

TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 72.9% from the August 31st total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:TSYHY traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.17. 1,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,717. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.58. TravelSky Technology has a twelve month low of $15.84 and a twelve month high of $27.30.
About TravelSky Technology
